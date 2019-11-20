Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendez are a match made in heaven and people are bowled over by how cute the couple look in the company of each other. Whenever they step out, their PDA is for everyone to see and they simply can't keep their hands and eyes off each other.

While fans know they're indeed in a relationship, not everyone know how exactly they ended up dating each other and subsequently falling in love. The good news is that Camila opened up about how exactly she went head over heels for Shawn and went back to the time they both worked together on the sets of their music video 'I know what you did last summer'.

Here's How They Fell In Love

"During 'I Know What You Did Last Summer,' I really bonded with him as more than a friend. I think he did, too, but we were both really young, and he was experiencing the pressures of his career. I don't think we knew what to do with those feelings. It was this awkward thing where we both liked each other, but we weren't together," said Camila Cabello to Rolling Stone.

When Camila opens up about Shwan, her words seem to be never ending, and she peppers all her love and affection to him. She continued, "An energy was there from the beginning, but after that song, we didn't spend as much time together. Our paths just didn't cross in that way romantically until we started hanging out again and writing. For me, it just brought it back."

Collaborating For A Music Album Together

Also, the best news is that Camila and Shawn announced they're collaborating on a new music album along with a romantic music video and might hit the charts sometime in 2020. Looking at how passionate the two are for each other, we're sure it would be a romantic hit all across the globe, as it looks like their lyrics and music would come straight from their hearts.