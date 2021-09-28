Cam-Girl Sarah Shevon Seriously Ill after Getting Covid-19, Sets Fundraiser to Meet Medical Expenses

Model Sarah Shevon, who performs regularly in the x-rated website Cam Models, revealed that her health has completely deteriorated after contracting Covid-19 in January, 2020. The model stated there was no testing available at that time in the U.S and has fallen sick ever since then.

Sarah revealed that she's suffering from Ulcerative Colitis since she was 18, and took various different treatments to get it under control but almost all of it failed. The chronic condition was managed through alternative ways such as strict diet, lifestyle changes and supplements but all of it went into full gear after catching Covid-19.

The condition went so extreme that no medications were effective and the Ulcerative Colitis went far too advanced that it's in the end stage of the disease at present.

The condition also puts her at risk of colon cancer and there's possibility that her entire colon rectum could be removed (if it turns to cancer) and would require a J-pouch, a surgery where the colon (large intestine) and rectum is removed and would be replaced with a J-pouch.

Sarah has started a fundraising page on the GoFundMe website and created a page 'Ulcerative Colitis Surgeries, Care & Expenses' with a goal to reach $150,000 to cover her medical and hospital expenses.

The fundraising page shows Sarah is diagnosed with multiple issues such as-abdominal pain, anemia, colitis, diarrhea, elevated brain natriuretic peptide (BNP) level and hypokalemia. Her surgery is scheduled soon.

All of these have taken a toll on Sarah and the medical bills are way beyond her capabilities and is seeking help from her fans and common people alike to help her in her trying times.

At present, Sarah's fundraising has reached $27,765 with 295 donors contributing wholeheartedly. A donor commented after contributing that he too suffered from Ulcerative Colitis and sent out positive vibes to Sarah asking her to stay strong through the ordeal.

''I also have Ulcerative Colitis too. Right now it's controlled with medication. But, early on they did consider removing my colon. I hope you get better soon and this helps. You might try going through Social Security and see if you you can get any Disability Help from them, the comment read.