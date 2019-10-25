"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare launched just a few hours ago but the it seems to have hit a major snag with reports of several gamers across PC and consoles unable to log in due to server issues.

Xbox One, PS4 and PC users across the globe have been unable to log into Infinity Ward's highly anticipated first-person shooter as servers appear to be down. Some gamers are trying to load into the game but are instead greeted with a "Connection Failed" message while others have found themselves stuck in lengthy server queues to enter the game.

It is not yet clear why the servers are down, but it could be that the online servers could not handle the wave of players that tried to sign in to play the game at launch. The official Twitter handle of Activision Support tweeted saying that they're looking into it.

"We are continuing to investigate the issue related to the huge volume of new players connecting to Modern Warfare," the tweet read. "Players that are in game should be able to continue playing without interruption. We will continue to provide updates as quickly as we can."

The official Call of Duty server status website shows that servers across all platforms are "online" despite the server downtime, so it remains to be known if Infinity Ward has figured out what is causing the outage.

There are also reports of Xbox One X players experiencing in-game crashes that redirect them to the console's dashboard and Infinity Ward has promised a fix.

The server issues are not only affecting multiplayer gamers but also those who want to play the single-player campaign as it requires an active internet connection for it.

"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" is a soft reboot of the action-packed franchise's first entry, which released nearly 12 years ago, and features the same military warfare gameplay as the original.

Even before its launch, the title came under criticism from PC and Xbox One players over the lack of the horde-based Survival Mode, which is exclusive to the PS4 until Oct. 1, 2020.