California Youth Pastor Arrested for Sexually Abusing 15-Year-Old Girl

A Coarsegold youth pastor has been arrested following a months-long investigation by The Madera County Sheriff's Office into allegations of sexual abuse involving a 15-year-old female victim.

Joshua David Kemper, 47, of Coarsegold has been arrested on 7 felony sexual abuse charges. The investigation began on July 28, 2025, after a report was filed by church officials in Coarsegold.

Kemper Allegedly Engaged in Sexual Acts with the Teenage Victim at the Church, Her Home and His Car

Investigators learned that Kemper, who served as a pastor at the church, had been engaging in inappropriate communication and sexual conduct with the juvenile victim.

Detective Michaela Plummer of the Investigations Unit led the case and coordinated follow-up. The investigation revealed the victim was in a sexual relationship with Kemper that occurred between March and July 2025, involving multiple incidents at the church, her home, and inside the suspect's vehicle.

Forensic evidence revealed extensive explicit messaging, photos, and videos exchanged between Kemper and the victim. Kemper was contacted by investigators and declined to provide a statement, having retained legal counsel. A warrant was subsequently sought for his arrest. On 10/27/25, Kemper was arrested at his home in Coarsegold on 7 felony charges.

Kemper Used Virtual Phone Numbers, Numerous Social Media Accounts to Conceal Communication with Victim

The investigation also identified extensive digital grooming behaviors and confirmed Kemper's use of a VoIP phone number - a virtual phone number that operates using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology, which allows calls to be made and received over an internet connection instead of traditional physical phone lines - and social media accounts to conceal communication with the victim.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office commends the courage of the victim and her family for coming forward and cooperating with law enforcement. The Sheriff's Office remains steadfast in its mission to protect children from exploitation and to hold offenders accountable.

Based on the current evidence and circumstances of this investigation, it is possible that there are additional victims that have not yet come forward.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case or similar prior contact with Joshua David Kemper is encouraged to contact the Madera County Sheriff's Office Investigations Unit at (559) 675-7770 or Detective Michaela Plummer at (559) 706-1276.