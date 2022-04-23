California Wealth Management Executive Stabs Co-worker, His Roommate to Death

An Irvine, California man has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing his co-worker and his roommate to death in their Anaheim apartment on Tuesday morning.

Ramy Hany Mounir Fahim, 26, has been charged with two counts of murder, and two enhancements each of lying in wait, multiple murders, and the personal use of a deadly weapon in connection with the death of his colleague, Griffin Cuomo and Cuomo's roommate, Jonathan Bahm, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Although a motive behind the double homicide is not yet known, Fahim and Cuomo, 23, worked together at Pence Wealth Management in Orange County, where Cuomo served as a marketing and media assistant, joining the company in 2021, according to his bio.

"It is a little surprising that something like this would happen there, but it's not like this was a random act of violence," said Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Shane Carringer.

Police Found Cuomo and Bahm Dead, Fahim Injured Inside the Apartment



On Tuesday, at around 6:30 a.m. police officers responding to calls about a possible assault found Cuomo and Bahm dead inside the Anaheim apartment, according to the Los Angeles Times. The officers also encountered Fahim injured inside the apartment, according to the publication.

Homicide detectives eventually placed Fahim under arrest and recovered a knife from the apartment that they believe was used in the stabbings. The apartment building was equipped with surveillance cameras and some residents also had doorbell cameras. A neighbor's camera captured Fahim in the building hours before the killings.

Fahim Eligible for Death Penalty

The special circumstances of lying in wait and multiple murders make Fahim eligible for the death penalty. He is currently being held without bail at the Intake Release Center, and is scheduled to be arraigned on May 6 at the North Justice Center in Fullerton.

These young men were just starting to live out their dreams and find their places in the world. But an intruder who stalked them and then slashed them to death in their own home interrupted those dreams," said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.

"The callous way that two young lives were ended cannot be ignored and we will do everything we can to ensure justice is served."