California Shooting: Three Dead, Two Injured in Gun Attack at Upscale Beverly Crest Area

At least three people were dead in a shooting in California on Saturday, the sixth mass shooting in the state this month. Three more people were wounded in the shooting that took place at an upmarket short-term rental home in a Los Angeles suburb.

The suspect remains at large, the police said, adding that the shooting happened at around 2:30 am in the Beverly Crest neighborhood. The police said a 'gathering' was proceeding at the multi-million dollar rental home.

"We called it a gathering, until we can interview some of the people that were here to determine exactly what kind of gathering it was," LAPD Sgt. Bruce Borihanh said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The paper cited neighbours saying that they spotted several cars driving away after the incident. The police confirmed that they don't believe the shooting was random.

On January 22, as many as ten people were killed in a mass shooting in California. The shooting occurred in Monterey Park, in Los Angeles county. The suspect who opened fire at a dance club as revelers celebrated the Chinese New Year was an Asian man. The gunman killed 10 people, while 10 others were seriously injured in the massacre at the Monterey Park dance hall on Saturday night.

Two days later, seven Chinese farm workers were shot dead in the San Francisco Bay Area. The suspect, a 67-year-old Asian man, was arrested. The shootings took place at two separate locations in Half Moon Bay, with three people shot at Mountain Mushroom Farms, and four people shot at a farm run by Concord Farms, two miles away.