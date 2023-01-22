International Business Times, Singapore Edition
California Mass Shooting: At Least Ten Killed in Monterey Park as Thousands Gathered for Chinese New Year

At least ten people have been killed in a mass shooting in California. The shooting occurred in Monterey Park, in Los Angeles county, on Saturday night.

Initial reports said at least 16 people have been injured and two are in critical condition.

Police have not revealed the exact number of the dead, i24 News reported. The victims have been taken to hospitals in the area. The gunman has not been arrested, as per local reports.

Reuters reported that the shooting took place around 10 p.m. local time near the location of a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration.

The important Chinese festival was being held in Monterey Park, it reported, citing local media. Thousands of people were taking part in the celebrations.

(More Details Awaited)

