California School Board President Resigns After Past 'Inappropriate' Tweets Spark Outrage Among Parents

The president of the Chula Vista Elementary School District resigned on Wednesday night, Sept. 15, and apologized for her "careless and inappropriate" tweets that sparked outrage among parents in the district.

Bishop acknowledged that community members were "rightfully upset" about her past social media post. "I was an aspiring stand-up comedian at the time, parenting my young children and only engaging politically to vote and make offhand comments as a member of the public," she said during Wednesday's meeting.

"Now as a parent of schoolchildren and involved in education policy, I see this as a teachable moment, that things put on the internet last forever. The intent of these tweets was to be funny, but they weren't. They were hurtful and I'm very sorry," she added.

Bishop's Posted Sexually Suggestive Tweets About an 18-Year-old

Bishop's posts, which date back as far as 2011, include one where she bragged about hitting her sexual peak and demanded someone bring her an 18 year-old boy.

"Off to the park to see what hot 3 year olds girls my kid can hit on #valentinesday," she wrote in a tweet from 2011. "I'm pretty sure I hit my sexual peak today. Somebody bring me an 18 year old boy, STAT!" Bishop tweeted in 2012, along with the hashtag "hormones."

In another tweet from 2012, Bishop wrote that she wanted to "hate-f*ck (former House Speaker) Paul Ryan, while he is g*gged with my absentee ballot on which I voted for Obama." In 2013, she tweeted about having a dildo purchase on her credit card statement.

Then, on Election Day 2016, Bishop railed against Trump. "Dear Rust Belt, He lied. Your manufacturing jobs are NEVER coming back. You f*cked us. No love, Kate," she wrote. In another tweet, she added, "Hey 'burn it all to the ground because we hate the DNC' liberals! How's that going for ya? #IDontLikeHilarySoYayFacism #Elections2016."

The tweets, which have since been made private, resurfaced last week and were shared in a Facebook post by a parent in an email to the district's interim superintendent. Here are the tweets:

Parents Called for Bishop's Resignation

After the tweets surfaced, parents called for Bishop to resign as the president of the district board over her inappropriate tweets.

"The 18-year-old boy one is definitely disturbing because 18-year-olds can still be enrolled in school,' one parent told Fox News. "I have a 17-year-old boy. The thought of a school board member writing that is really disturbing to me."

"To choose an 18-year-old boy as opposed to somebody her own age, it appears to have a predatory context" said another parent, adding that Bishop seemed to be "looking for somebody young and vulnerable. Having somebody who looks at young people in that manner is very scary."

District Announces Bishop's Resignation

In a tweet just after the start of Wednesday's meeting, the district stated: "Board President Kate Bishop apologized to those who may have been offended by Twitter comments made years before her election, and announced that she will step down from the Board president role, effective at the end of this meeting. She will continue to serve as a Board member."

However, by the end of the meeting, the district tweeted: "Due to procedural requirements of CVESD's Public Facilities Financing Corp., Board President Bishop will relinquish her president duties starting at the October Board meeting. She will remain a Board member, and reiterated her remorse to those offended from her years-old tweets."