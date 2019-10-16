In a bizarre event, a man drove up to the Mount Shasta Police Department in California with a dead body of his relative and turned himself up to the officials on Monday saying that he had killed three others.

Shankar Hangud, 53, drove around 200 miles to the police station from his apartment in Roseville, California and "made a confession" that he killed his relative in his house, the Roseville Police Department's Chief Josh Simon said in a news conference on Tuesday.

Hangud gave the officials his address and three bodies were found in his apartment. Police have not revealed the names of the victims but have stated that all four, two adults and two juveniles were relatives of the suspect.

Primary investigation revealed the victims were killed by Hangud "over a few days time span" and the police department is "working to put that timeline together" Simon said.

Officials said Hangud left his apartment, drove to "unknown places in North California" in his car before turning himself in Mount Shasta town which is 3,200 miles away from Sacramento city.

The case which has puzzled law enforcers have said the case was "unusual" as the suspect entered the building and confessed in a calm, "matter of fact" manner.

Speaking to the New York Times, Sergeant Gibson said they didn't believe him when he said that he killed his family till he gave the keys and told them about the body.

"He just came in and told our dispatcher that I want to confess to a murder, and then just gave it up," Gibson said. "I have never had someone come in with a body and turn themselves in here. This was unusual for us."

No details about the method of killing have been released. Hangud was charged with four counts of murder and was sent to South Placer Jail in Roseville.