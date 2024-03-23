California Man Caught 'Eating' Severed Leg of Pedestrian Who was Struck by Train

A disturbing video circulating on social media appears to show a man eating a severed limb of a pedestrian who was killed by a train in Wasco, California.

The video, posted on social media Friday, showed the disheveled man looking around while carrying the severed body part around.

The man, clad in a red hooded sweatshirt and black pants is then seen leaning over the leg. He then turns around and erratically laughs at the person recording the video, then staggers away. A second scene in the video appears to show the police response and the man waving the leg at the officers.

The following video is graphic in nature. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office said that a train struck a woman at about 8:05 a.m. near G and 7th streets in the town of Wasco near Bakersfield. A witness told KGET-TV that they saw a man remove a severed leg from the scene near an Amtrak Station.

The sheriff's office later confirmed that they had arrested the man and identified him as 27-year-old Resendo Tellez. Tellez was arrested without incident and police said he had outstanding warrants. He was also charged with misdemeanor removal of human body parts from an area that is not a cemetery without law enforcement approval. Some reports say he was charged with mutilating the body, which supports the claim that he had devoured some of it.