California Man Accused of Killing Wife, Then Setting House on Fire After She Nullified Pre-Nuptial Agreement and Filed for Divorce

A California doctor who was found dead in her home allegedly was the victim of a brutal attack at the hands of her husband, who she was trying to leave.

Yoon "Kevin" Lai, 62, pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and arson on Tuesday and was ordered by a judge to be held without bail until his next court appearance. Lai is accused of killing his estranged wife, 56-year-old Dr. Irene Gaw-Gonzalo, who was found dead in their San Marino home on Jan. 6, 2025.

Gaw-Gonzalo Filed for Divorce, for the Second Time, Just 5 Months Before Her Death

Gaw-Gonzalo had filed for divorce from Lai for a second time just months before her death in August 2024; the first time was in 2003, just months after the couple got married. The couple then reconciled and welcomed twin sons who are now in their teens.

According to court documents, the crime scene was grislier than what was initially shared with the public, with a bloody frying pan and a metal baseball bat found at the residence.

Death Investigation Report Noted Broken Bones, Bruises All Over Gaw-Gonzalo's Body in Addition to 60% Burns

Investigators believed Gaw-Gonzalo sustained additional physical trauma in addition to being burned, which led the crime to be ruled as a homicide.

A death investigation report stated that Gaw-Gonzalo suffered burns over 60% of her body, but also had broken bones in her face and bruises all over her body. Her cause and manner of death were both listed as undetermined.

Gaw-Gonzalo Convinced Lai to Nullify Premarital Agreement, Wanted Her Name on Properties They Owned

Gaw-Gonzalo's relatives testified in court that the beloved endocrinologist wanted out of the marriage for good, saying that she believed Lai was having an affair. Her sister, who is now the legal guardian of the couple's teenage twin sons, said that the doctor wanted to nullify the couple's premarital agreement and make sure her name was on a number of properties they both owned.

The premarital agreement was ultimately revoked in September 2024. Lai reportedly believed that agreeing to add Gaw-Gonzalo's name to the properties would make her reconsider the divorce. Instead, she moved forward with ending the marriage.



Lai Told Gaw-Gonzalo's Neighbor She was not Home Despite Her Car Being in the Driveway



Months later, on Jan. 6, 2025, when Lai came to the home to pick up his sons for baseball practice at 7:06 a.m., he told the boys he would be going to work after dropping them off. Court documents stated that a Ring camera in the neighborhood caught a car that resembled Lai's car returning to the area near the home at 8:19 a.m.

Gaw-Gonzalo's next-door neighbor, Connie Morris, stated in a court filing that she reported smoke coming from Gaw-Gonzalo's home at 9:46 a.m. and called for help. She also testified in court that she saw Lai at Gaw-Gonzalo's home, "peering out the door."

Morris also stated that Lai told her Gaw-Gonzalo was not in the home, that she was picking up their sons from baseball practice. However, Morris testified that Gaw-Gonzalo's car was still in the home's driveway.

Investigators Said Fire was 'Intentionally Set,' Security Cameras were 'Manually Disabled'

When it came to the fire, arson investigators said the damage was limited to one room in the house, where Gaw-Gonzalo's body was found, and that the fires were "intentionally set." Police said two indoor surveillance cameras that covered the den where the body was found had been "manually disabled."

Prosecutors allege that Lai killed his wife for financial gain and set the fire to cover up the murder. Lai's attorneys claims the allegations against his client are false.

Lai pleaded not guilty to murder with special circumstances and arson. He was ordered to be held in custody without bond until a bail hearing on Feb. 9.