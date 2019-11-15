One person was killed and at least two people were injured in a shooting rampage in a California high school on Thursday, authorities in Los Angeles County said. A suspect in the shooting at Saugus High School is in custody and is being treated at a hospital, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said on Twitter.

The shooting took place shortly before 8 a.m. at the 2,500 student school about 30 miles from downtown Los Angeles. Six patients -- three in critical condition -- have been taken to hospitals, officials at the facilities said. At least five were shot, a sheriff's department official said. Henry Mayo Hospital said a female patient died and that it was treating three males, two with critical injuries and one in good condition.

Video from the scene showed law enforcement officials swarming the area around the school. All schools in Santa Clarita's William S. Hart school district were temporarily locked down as a precaution. The scene at the high school was chaotic. Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted support for the victims, their loved ones and first responders working to "bring this horror to an end."

The horrific events were being monitored by the White House, said President Donald Trump.

This is a developing story.