Four persons were killed and an unspecified number of people wounded in gun violence at a Halloween party in California on Friday. The shooting happened at an upscale residential location in Orinda, a small city near the bay in San Francisco. The Contra Costa County Sheriff's office did not reveal the identities of the dead. The Sheriff did not reveal if there are any suspects at the moment, either.

The police said the shooting took place in a large rental home in an expensive neighbourhood in the Orinda Hills. Footage from the scene showed multiple people being taken to ambulances and the security officials talking to wounded, CBS News said, citing KGO-TV.

"This is where @CoCoSheriff investigators are focusing their efforts. I know it's dark, but that's a long, steep driveway that leads to a house. Police confirm 4 are dead, several more injured following a Halloween party," an apparent eyewitness tweeted.

Orinda police chief David Cook said there were at least 100 people in attendance at the Halloween party when the police arrived at the scene following the shooting. It was reported on social media an "AirBNB mansion party" had been advertised for Thursday night in the location. Residents confirmed that the incident took place in a short-term rental mansion.

Some witnesses said those who attended the party included college students. Daily Star reported that the students were apparently from Laney College, a public community college in Oakland.