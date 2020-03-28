The state governor of California Gavin Newsom issued ban on the enforcement of eviction for tenants affected by coronavirus outbreak. The order was issued because many citizens were facing loss of wages and layoffs due to COVID-19. It also affected their capacity to pay rents, mortgages and essential bills.

The ban has been imposed for two months till May 31. During this period tenants cannot be evicted for non-payment of rent by the landlords due to coronavirus crises. The ban will prohibit 'enforcement of evictions by law enforcement or courts.'

Tenants required to produce statement in writing

The tenants will be required to produce a notice in writing that they cannot pay the rent due to COVID-19 to landlords within seven days after rent is due. This does not mean that they are not obliged to pay the rent. Tenant would still have to pay the due rent in timely manner and can face eviction after enforcement is lifted.

"People shouldn't lose or be forced out of their home because of the spread of COVID-19," said Newsom in statement issued by the office of governor. The order will also be effective for banks and other financial institutions to pull off evictions during this time period. The order got effective on March 27 and offered relief to tenants whose rent was due on April 1.

Other states also halted evacuation of tenants

"Over the next few weeks, everyone will have to make sacrifices – but a place to live shouldn't be one of them. I strongly encourage cities and counties take up this authority to protect Californians," he said. Other states in America such as New York, Massachusetts and Kentucky have also halted on eviction of renters during this time.

United States is the worst affect country in terms of number of cases due to coronavirus. There have been 104,837 cases confirmed and more than 1,700 people died in the country so far. Since US is becoming new epicenter, President Donald Trump signed $2 trillion stimulus package to deliver relief during coronavirus crises on Friday. It is said to be the largest economic relief package in American History.