On Friday (March 27), Italy witnessed 919 new coronavirus deaths, along with 5,909 new infection cases. Spain too witnessed a record 773 new fatalities, along with 8,000 new cases. Cases in the United States reached 104,126, the highest in any country during the Covid-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 pandemic: New infections and fatalities

With 919 deaths and 5,909 new cases, the number of fatalities and cases in Italy reached 9,134 and 86,498 respectively. With a record 773 fatalities in Spain, its total death toll reached 5,138 along with 65,719 cases, after 7,933 fresh cases were reported on Friday.

US, which is fast becoming the new epicenter of Covid-19 pandemic, recorded 18,691 new cases, taking its total tally to reach 104,126. With 401 new fatalities, country's death toll reached 1,696.

France recorded 299 new deaths, although less than the previous day, when the country witnessed 365 fatalities. Its number of cases and fatalities, now stand at 32,964 and 1,995 respectively.

Britain, whose Prime Minister and Health Secretary, have both tested positive, saw 2,885 new cases and 181 fatalities, taking its total to 14,543 cases and 759 fatalities.

Fresh steps taken by governments

Ireland, that has reported 2,121 cases and 22 fatalities, imposed a nation-wide lock-down, with Prime Minister Leo Varadkar urging citizens to "stay at home, in all circumstances", AFP reported.

France, extended its stay-at-home order until at least April 15.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump signed the $2 trillion stimulus package, the largest in the US history, though it's too late.

"This will deliver urgently needed relief to our nation's families, workers and businesses. That's what this is all about", Trump said.

In yet another unprecedented move, the US President invoked an act usually used in wartime to order General Motors to speed up its commitment to make badly needed ventilators. The move "should demonstrate clearly that we will not hesitate to use the full authority of the federal government to combat this crisis", Trump said.

In another grim news, the IMF's chief Kristalina Georgieva announced on Friday that "it is clear that we have entered a recession", which will be worse than in 2009, following the global financial crisis.

On Friday, the world witnessed 64,500 new cases and 3,273 fatalities due to novel coronavirus.