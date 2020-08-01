A video of a couple throwing coffee over a man because he is not wearing a mask and then playing the victim card to police is being widely circulated on social media.

Video footage of the incident, originally shared on Reddit, was captured by a body camera worn by the man's friend and shows the confrontation was initiated by the couple as they walked past the man and his friend as they were about to enjoy a meal on a bench in Manhattan Beach, California.

'Ya'll Need to Be Wearing Masks'

"Ya'll need to be wearing masks," the woman can be heard telling them after noticing they didn't have their masks on. The friend of the person filming then tells her he can't breathe with his mask on as the man recording explains to them that they're "on the other side of the fence" and don't "believe in this stuff."

The woman's husband then starts arguing with the man's friend. "What are you looking at me for? I didn't say shit to you. Get the f*ck out of my face!" the man says before the woman douses him with her hot beverage.

"That was dumb," the man filming can be heard saying as his friend runs over to the husband and lands a few punches on him. The man's girlfriend tries to intervene and tears the man's shirt off.

"You shouldn't have thrown the drink in his face. That was pretty stupid" the man filming tells the woman, who responds with "I don't give a f*ck. I hope someone saw that. I would do it 10 times over mother*cker."

'He Punched Me in the Face'

The boyfriend can then be heard calling 911 and reporting an assault by "one gentleman and his accomplice" as he bleeds from his nose.

"You need to get your story straight," the man filming tells the boyfriend. "You know your significant other here, your wife or girlfriend, she through a drink in his face and assaulted him." he said before pointing out that the drink was hot.

"I'm bleeding out of my face right now," the boyfriend tells the 911 responder. "They don't pick the ones that bleed the most, you know?" the man's friend tells the boyfriend. "You'r girlfriend's getting f*cking arrested. You can't throw hot coffee at people."

"You can't punch people in the face!," the wife exclaims as the man tells her he did that after he threw coffee at him. The wife then denies throwing her drink at the man before the assault.

Forced to Apologize By Police

"He punched me in the face. I'm bleeding out of my mouth right now," the boyfriend says on the phone before claiming to the man that he also hit his wife. "I did not punch her. You f*cking liar!," the man says before reiterating that his girlfriend assaulted him by spilling hot coffee over him. The video ends just as police sirens are heard in the background.

According to the Reddit user who posted the video the couple tries telling the cops that the man attacked them "unprovoked," but his friend presented them with the bodycam and officers made the couple apologize to the men.

Watch the full video below: