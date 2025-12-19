California Bible Teacher Charged with Sexually Abusing a Child Family Member

A bible teacher at Christian Unified School District pleaded not guilty Thursday to 14 felony counts involving alleged sexual abuse of a child family member, according to court records.

Kevin Conover, 49, was arraigned on Thursday as he stood behind a holding cell. Conover stands accused of committing sex crimes against a girl who was 7 years old when the alleged abuse began in 2015. The abuse allegedly continued until 2019.

Sheriff's investigators were first alerted to the allegations in October, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office. Conover was arrested at the private school campus, which serves students from transitional kindergarten through 12th grade.

"At this time we are dealing with one victim," said San Diego County Deputy District Attorney, Julie Lynn. "If there are other victims out there, I do ask that you come forward and contact the sheriff's department and child abuse unit." Conover was ordered held without bail.

The judge cited violence as the reason, explaining that under California law, sexual assault of a child constitutes violence and requires no bail. "The defendant is charged with a felony that qualifies for no bail. I'm incorporating the complaint and those include acts involving sexual assault," Superior Court Judge Peter Lynch said during the hearing.

Conover has worked at the Christian Unified School District for over a decade. He previously served as vice principal of the high school and currently chairs the Bible department, according to his online biography.

Conover also operates the "Educate for Life" website, where he sells Christian homeschool curriculum and hosts a podcast focused on biblical apologetics. His biography states he is married with three children.

In a statement, the Christian Unified School District superintendent said the school learned of the investigation after Conover's arrest that happened outside of the school Tuesday and immediately suspended his employment.

Conover faces up to 111 years to life in state prison if convicted of all counts and allegations, which include counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and lewd acts upon a child.

A criminal protective order has been issued for the victim. Conover is scheduled to return to court Jan. 9 for a readiness hearing, which will determine whether the case is ready to proceed to a preliminary hearing. That hearing could reveal more details about the evidence and whether the defense will challenge the no-bail order. For now, Conover will remain in custody through the holidays.