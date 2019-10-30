Happy birthday Caitlyn Jenner! The transgender star, who used to previously identify as Bruce Jenner, is celebrating her 70th birthday and among the tons of wishes she received on her birthday, some seemed to quite stand out. Kim Kardashian kicked off the birthday wish train for the I Am Cait alum with a sweet tribute for the 70-year-old on Monday, October 28. The KKW Beauty founder posted a picture of herself with Caitlyn on her Instagram story, wishing the latter a happy birthday. "Happy 70th birthday @caitlynjenner," she wrote. "I love you forever."

Later, Caitlyn's daughter Kylie too posted a cute snap of herself anmd sister Kendall with their beloved parent, writing below the picture, "Happy birthday @caitlynjenner. I'm so proud of everything you are and all you've accomplished. A real life super hero. I love you."

Even though it seems like the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan forgot to wish the former Olympian on her special day, it wasn't exactly the case, for Caitlyn posted a picture of flowers and gifts that she received at her dooorstep from her former step daughters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney, as well as daughters kendall and Kylie, on her Instagram story.

Caitlyn, who was previously married to kris Jenner, announced the news of her transition after their marriage had hit a rough patch. Even though she did enjoy the support of her family members initially, the relationship turned sour between Kris and Caitlyn after the trans star's portrayal of Kris in her 2017 memoir, The Secrets of My Life.

"I spend a lot of time by myself here in the house," she said at the time. "I have a lot of children, but sometimes just because of circumstances, maintaining a close relationship with your kids is very tough. They all have lives. They've all moved on."

Although things seemed to have mellowed down between the two feuding parties, it isn't the case entirely. According to recent reports, the transgender reality star appeared to have cancelled a planned appearance at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, in the hopes of avoiding Kourtney's ex Scott Disick, who was also present at the same venue with his girlfriend Sofia Richie.