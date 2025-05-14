Burnsville Woman was Fatally Stabbed by Her Abusive Ex Who was Allegedly Monitoring Her CCTV Cameras, Saw Another Man Leave Her Home

A 32-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in her home last week and the victim's ex-partner is accused of killing her, according to Minnesota authorities.

Jason Philip Filas, the 48-year-old ex-partner and father of Danielle Grace Warren's children, now faces a murder charge following the May 7 incident in Burnsville, according to the Dakota County Sheriff's Office.

Filas was Allegedly Monitoring Warren's Security Cameras, Freaked Out After Seeing Another Man Leave Her Home



Burnsville officers responded to Warren's home at around 9:30 a.m. after her sister called 911, explaining that Warren had called her during a fearful moment, deputies said.

The sister said Warren told her Filas was monitoring her security camera and saw another man leave her home, according to a statement of probable cause. She said Filas arrived at her home and was "freaking out."

'She Should Have Never Cheated on Me'

When Warren called her sister a second time, she acted like she was talking to police, according to the sheriff's office. "The victim suddenly started screaming, 'He has a knife! Call 911! Call 911!'" according to the statement of probable cause. "The victim continued to scream for (the sister) to hurry, the call disconnected, and (the sister) called 911."

The sister called back, and Filas picked up the phone, telling her, "She should have never cheated on me. You better call 911," before hanging up, deputies said. Police found blood on the front door handle and a pool of blood around Warren, who was visible through a back window, according to the court documents.

"Officers made forced entry into the home and saw that the victim was sitting upright against the couch, with what appeared to be multiple stab and slashing wounds to her face, neck and chest," authorities said. "The blood on the victim was still wet in appearance, and there was a 12-inch kitchen knife with blood on it in the hallway between the kitchen and living room."

Filas Had a History of Abuse

Warren, a mother of three, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. Two of her children, a 9-year-old and 5-month-old, were at the home and unharmed.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office revealed Warren had been stabbed at least nine times, according to the court documents. Filas was pulled over in a traffic stop about 30 minutes later in nearby Lakeville, authorities said. He tried to flee on foot before he was tased and detained.

Filas had a history of abusive behavior and even had a no-contact order filed against him by Warren after he assaulted her earlier this year. He was charged with second-degree intentional murder and jailed in Dakota County on a $2 million bond, according to Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena. Burnsville is about a 15-mile drive south from Minneapolis.