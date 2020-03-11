With no vaccine or medicines so far, the whole world is struggling to fight against the deadly coronavirus, which has already claimed the lives of over 4,000 people. However, a few Indians have recently found a never-heard-before solution to kick off the virus from the planet.

The residents of Mumbai's Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) Chawls in Worli area put up an effigy of a giant blue monster with huge horns and monstrous teeth carrying a suitcase. It has even been named 'coronasur' - confused? Don't be, it just means 'killer coronavirus demon'. On Monday, March 9, 2020, as part of Holi celebrations, the residents of the area burned the effigy. Meanwhile, photos of another white effigy burnt somewhere in Mumbai have also surfaced online.

What's the ritual?

Known as Holika Dahan, the ritual is celebrated by burning Holika, who is an asura (demon) in order to save Prahlad, a devotee of Lord Vishnu. It is a ritual to mark the defeat of evil. Though wood, hay, stick, combustible materials, old clothes and or worn-out materials are normally used for the bonfire, this year 'coronasur' grabbed the spot.

Here's the video of burning the 'coronasur':

Other weird solutions from India

Recently, some weird suggestions to prevent Coronavirus infection were also proposed by a few Indians. Suman Haripriya, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from the Indian state of Assam, spoke about the health benefits of consuming cow dung as well as cow urine to protect against COVID-19. Similarly, Chakrapani Maharaj, the president of Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, had also announced about an upcoming 'gaumutra (cow urine) party' as he believes that the consumption of cow-related products has the power to eliminate the novel coronavirus.

Apart from this, many bizarre solutions such as consuming garlic water, ginger, rasam and hot chilly as well as practising yoga to 'improve one's immune system' have also been doing the rounds on social media.

Coronavirus update

As of now, a total of 119,243 cases have been reported from as many as 119 countries all over the globe. While 4,300 people have died of the deadly virus, 66,578 people are said to have recovered. Currently, out of the active 48,365 cases, 5,747 are said to be in critical condition.