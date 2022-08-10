Burning Body of Woman Found Hanging from Tree in Los Angeles' Griffith Park

A burning body was found hanging from a tree in Los Angeles' Griffith Park, according to authorities in the city.

Los Angeles Fire Department says that the gruesome discovery was made near the park's merry-go-round on Tuesday afternoon at around 12.38 p.m.. Authorities say that the victim's age and race are not yet known but LAFD confirmed that the victim was a woman.

Firefighters called to the scene said that the victim was already dead when they arrived. "It's a death investigation. We're assisting with body recovery," an LAFD spokeswoman told The Los Angeles Times.

Victim was a Regular Visitor to the Park, Suicide Suspected

Witnesses and bystanders claim that the deceased woman was a regular visitor to Griffith Park, and that she was known to regularly sit by the tree that she was found hanging from. Los Angeles Police Department has launched an investigation into the death. The initial determination from the Los Angeles Police Department ruled out foul play and alleged suicide and self-immolation.

Griffith Park is one of the largest urban parks in the United States, covering 4,210 acres of land in the city's Los Feliz neighborhood.

"Situated in the eastern Santa Monica Mountain range, the Park's elevations range from 384 to 1,625 feet above sea level," states the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks. "With an arid climate, the Park's plant communities vary from coastal sage scrub, oak and walnut woodlands to riparian vegetation with trees in the Park's deep canyons."

Another Body Found in the Park in April

It is not the first body found in the park this year. In April the body of a hiker who went missing two weeks ago was found in the park with his pet dog still sitting loyally by his side.

Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was found in a remote area of Griffith Park after being reported missing on 16 March. His Golden Retriever, King, was emaciated but alive, having faithfully remained with his owner until his body was discovered.