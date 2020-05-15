Bulgaria is going to allow the shopping malls to reopen on Monday as a part of the push for easing the restrictions that were imposed two months ago for containing the spread of the coronavirus or COVID-19. Prime Minister Boyko Borissov stated on Friday.

The government imposed a state of emergency on March 14, which included travel bans, closed schools, restaurants, and the shopping malls while it prompted many businesses to limit the operations because of restrictions and a decrease in demand.

Bulgaria to ease lockdown measures

It started easing the partial lockdown in late April but continued to enforce strict social measures on many of its citizens and businesses, helping prevent widespread community spread of the virus. Bulgaria, a country with a population of less than seven million, still requires social distancing in public places and keeps its borders closed. After meeting with Bulgaria's retail association, Borissov agreed that all shops in commercial centers across the country will be allowed to resume operations from Monday.

The decision comes a day after Bulgaria's biggest business organization, the Bulgarian Industrial Association (BIA)employers, expressed concerns that no date has been set for reopening of the shopping malls. Nearly 300,000 people work in the retail sector, according to BIA, which said that many of them could go bankrupt if the malls remain closed. As of Friday, Bulgaria has 2,138 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 102 deaths.

