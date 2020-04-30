Moon, the natural satellite, as we know is lifeless. However, several conspiracy theorists believe that a civilization of advanced aliens is living on the dark side of the lunar surface.

Adding up the heat to this unbelievable theory, Scott C Waring, a prominent UFO hunter who operates from Taiwan has claimed to have discovered alien cities on the moon's far side.

NASA images show alien cities on the moon

Waring, on his recent website post, claimed that he discovered these out of the world cities from images taken by NASA's Lunar orbiter. Interestingly, these satellite images show a mysterious light on the moon's dark side and appear to show several structures that cast shadows.

"There are three types of buildings I have identified on the moon. First is the metallic buildings which have angles like human buildings, but these are always smaller compared to the other two. Second are the white ceramic buildings. These will have black windows, yet the surface of the building is so shiny that it looks like light reflecting off the surface. Their shape is usually round or oval, never with sharp angles, always smooth edges," wrote Waring on his website ET Data Base.

Waring also ruled out the possibility of these structures being the result of photo flaws. As per Waring, the shadows cast by these strictures are indicating the presence of alien buildings on earth's natural satellite. As always, Waring also alleged that NASA is continuously lying to the general public regarding alien existence for unknown reasons.

"So the Lunar Orbiter satellite gives you a birds-eye view of the partially lit side of the moon which is never visible to Earth. I use to believe in NASA, held them up on a pedestal with the highest of admiration, but then I discovered they lied to us and I can never respect someone that lies to your face. You decide for yourself, don't let anyone else decide for you," added Waring.

Jelly-like substance on moon's far side

It should be noted that one side of the moon is always facing earth due to the gravitational pull of tides on the blue planet. The moon's side which is invisible is called dark side or far side. Even though conspiracy theorists have been alleging alien presence on this far side for years, space experts have always dismissed these claims.

However, a few months back, China's Chang'e-4 lunar probe discovered a bizarre jelly-like substance on the dark side of the moon. Chinese researchers noted that this jelly-like substance had a very unusual colour, and until now, no space scientists have succeeded in giving a convincing explanation regarding the origin of this substance.