The Royal family will soon be history after Queen Elizabeth II's death as no other member of the family is capable of holding the reigns of the Monarch after her passing away, claims esteemed journalist Clive Irving in his latest book ominously titled The Last Queen in which he writes, "Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-reigning Monarch in British history and will likely be the last Queen of England."

Irving revealed in his book that Her Majesty got the hint that she might indeed be the last Queen in the Buckingham Palace after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's showstopper wedding in 2018 and the things that followed after their wedding including flouting the family's protocols out in the open made believe that it might all soon come to a screeching halt. "She must also have known that she was probably the last queen her country would ever see," said Irving in the book.

While Prince William and Kate Middelton are carrying the Monarch's torch forward with their work around the globe tweeting their day-to-day activities on their official Royal handles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shown their dissent against the workings of the Royal family dishing out negativity against the workings of family at every given opportunity. This is a first in the Monarch and things will only spiral downwards after Queen Elizabeth's death.

After Her Majesty's passing away, people would show little interest in the Royal family as the Monarch would fail to win over the will of the people and their survival would solely depend on showcasing their history and past achievements, which modern society has shown little or no interest in.

Irving also writes that Prince Charles, despite the fact that he remains deeply invested in the everyday functioning of the family for decades, still does not make the cut as he failed to learn the tricks of the Queen who manages to knock off the ''dour aloofness'' and ''turns silence into an exquisite art form.'' "He (Prince Charles) is that most dangerous of meddlers who combines ignorance and opinion as a guide to his actions," Irving writes.

Royal journalist Irving also told to Vanity Fair that if Prince Charles succeeds Her Majesty to the throne, the Monarchy will soon be over. "I think there's a really real risk that if Charles does succeed her that the monarchy will go over a cliff very fast. This question of the survival of the monarchy hasn't really arisen since the time of [Edward VIII's] abdication, but it will come up as a real smack in the face.''