After taking some time off, it appears that BTS is ready to spring back into action and has prepared a new collaborative track for fans. The seven-member boyband recently exchanged tweets with American singer Becky G, hinting at a collaboration that will be released this week.

On September 26, Becky G posted a cryptic message on Twitter, saying "Soooo... #BeckyHasAnotherSecret". A few minutes later, BTS responded with, "Hey @iambeckyg, I have a secret, too."

Becky G retweet BTS' reply with a common hashtag, #CNS.

Although there was no mention about any name for the new song, Becky G previously spilled to iHeartRadio's 103.5 KTU that she was working on a collaboration with BTS.

Ever since the "Power Rangers" actress made the announcement, fans of BTS have been taking note of the artists' activities. In August, fans believed that Becky G and J-Hope may have met up to discuss their collaboration after the BTS member was spotted travelling to Los Angeles, California for an overseas event. Becky G then posted a clip featuring Korean snacks, furthering fans' theory.

No further detail about their mysterious collaboration has been revealed, but fans are already trying to decipher what "CNS" could mean.

If the rumors turn out to be true, this won't be BTS' first collaboration with an international artist. They previously teamed up with Nicki Minaj for "Idol", Halsey for "Boy With Luv", and DJ Steve Aoki for three songs namely "Mic Drop", "Waste It On Me", and "The Truth Untold".

BTS member Rap Monster also worked with Lil Nas X for a remix of his hit song "Old Town Road", which they renamed "Seoul Town Road" to represent RM's Korean roots.

Meanwhile, as the members of BTS prepare to take their mandatory military enlistment, their team is working on a special animated version of the game BTS WORLD.

BTS WORLD is an interactive game wherein players can follow story-based simulations featuring members of the group. As they go through the game, players are able to unlock exclusive photos and video clips.

The material, which is developed by Netmarble, is based on actual footages of all the members of the group. BTS World will be accessible for the five years that BTS will be inactive due to the members' military enlistment.

Fans launched an online petition to have the members of BTS exempted from military conscription. In response to this the Korean Ministry of Defense said that none of the members are eligible for exemption.