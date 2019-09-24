In preparation for the members' military service enlistment, a special animated version of BTS WORLD is in the works to replace them though briefly.

BTS World is an interactive game featuring the members of the group. It follows story-based simulations that allow players to gain access to exclusive photos and video clips as they virtually interact with the group members.

Game industry representatives revealed that Netmarble had already begun developing an animated version of BTS World starting July. The material is based on actual footages of the members of the group.

The videos will be released around the time the members of BTS begin their military service as it will not be possible to film new content while they are serving in the military.

According to Herald Business, the special edition of BTS World will roll out during the five years during which BTS will be inactive for their military enlistment. No final date for its release has been confirmed yet but it will coincide with the members' date of enlistment.

BTS World was launched in June this year and immediately topped App Store charts in 33 countries.

Military conscription is mandatory for South Korean males aged 18 to 28. The length of their service depends on the area of the military they are assigned to, such as Army, Navy, Air Force, or Marine Corps. A full-length service can range from 18 to 22 months.

Fans of the group have been lobbying to have their members exempted for the service, but officials from the Korean Ministry of Defense told The Hollywood Reporter that none of the members will be eligible for exemption.

While the Ministry of Defense grants exemptions, it is only allowed under special circumstances and subjects to strict conditions. For instance, South Korean actor Jang Dong-gun was able to avoid military service after he was diagnosed with pneumothorax, a rare condition that causes the patient's lungs to collapse.

Actor Jo Jung-suk was also granted a military exemption because of some extreme personal financial hardships and that he needed to support his widowed mother.

Failure to enlist within the age of conscription could result in various penalties, including prohibition from travelling overseas.

Members of BTS, on the other hand, are determined to complete their military service. Jin, who is turning 27 this December, said during an interview on CBS Sunday Morning that "As a Korean, it is natural, and someday, when duty calls, we'll be ready to respond and do our best."