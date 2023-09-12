BTS' V Makes History with Debut Solo Album 'Layover,' Sets Record for Highest First-Day Sales on Hanteo Chart

BTS member V has left an indelible mark in music history with his debut solo album, "Layover," achieving an astounding record for the highest first-day sales of any solo artist on the Hanteo Chart. Released on September 8, the album soared to remarkable heights by selling an impressive 1,672,138 copies on its debut day, firmly establishing its reign atop the daily physical album chart.

V now joins the exclusive company of two other BTS members, Suga and Jimin, as the only solo artists to break the one-million mark in first-day album sales. Suga's "D-Day" previously held the record with 1,072,311 copies sold on April 21, while Jimin's "Face" made its mark by selling 1,021,532 copies on March 14.

However, a correction regarding the sales volume of "Layover" surfaced. Initially, Hanteo Chart reported that the album had reached an astonishing 2.2 million copies sold. This figure was later adjusted to 1.67 million due to erroneous data provided by Kpop Merch, the seller. In response, Hanteo Chart acknowledged the overcounting of real-time sales due to a breach of Kpop Merch's regulations. The chart company announced plans to request an inspection of the seller to prevent future inaccuracies. Kpop Merch issued an apology for the error, clarifying that the sales volume in question was removed, and precise album sales reflecting fan purchases would be updated starting the following Monday.

In addition to the impressive physical album sales, V's title track, "Slow Dancing," swiftly claimed the top position on the iTunes Top Songs charts in over 75 regions worldwide, including the United Kingdom, Brazil, Japan, France, Australia, and Canada, among others. Furthermore, "Layover" dominated the iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 65 different regions. Notably, V's solo album also made a significant impact on Japan's Oricon chart, securing the top position with an additional 221,491 copies sold. Simultaneously, the album's song "Slow Dancing" attained the coveted top spot on the Daily Digital Single Ranking.

"Layover" boasts a selection of six tracks, including "Rainy Days," "Blue," "Love Me Again," the standout track "Slow Dancing," "For Us," and a bonus offering, "Slow Dancing (Piano Ver.)." Each of the initial five tracks is accompanied by an official music video. The album serves as a testament to V's artistic identity and growth. In V's own words, "Layover" is "an album that captures the essence of who Kim Taehyung (his real name) is as a person. It's fresh, surprising, and relaxing."