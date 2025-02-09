BTS' V Beats Brad Pitt and Chris Evans to Become 'Most Handsome Man in the World' for 2025

BTS member Kim Taehyung, known as V, has been crowned the Most Handsome Man in the World for 2025. The ranking, released by Techno Sports, places the K-pop star ahead of Hollywood and Bollywood icons, including Brad Pitt, Robert Pattinson, Hrithik Roshan, and Chris Evans. Fans around the world are celebrating his recognition, further proving his immense global appeal.

V's striking features, charisma, and stage presence have made him one of the most admired figures in the entertainment industry. Currently serving in the South Korean military, he is set to return later this year. His comeback is one of the most highly anticipated events, with fans eagerly waiting for his reappearance in music, acting, and public life.

Top 10 Most Handsome Men in the World – 2025

1. BTS' V (Kim Taehyung) – The global superstar has gained admiration not only for his looks but also for his talent in singing, dancing, and acting. As a key member of BTS, V has influenced millions, and his impact extends beyond music into fashion and entertainment.

2. Brad Pitt – A Hollywood legend, Pitt continues to dominate the industry. Known for his timeless appeal, he is currently working on a Formula One-themed movie, adding another milestone to his illustrious career.

3. Robert Pattinson – The British actor, who first gained international fame as Edward Cullen in Twilight, has established himself as a serious performer. His role as The Batman earned him widespread praise, and he is set to star in the upcoming sci-fi thriller Mickey 17.

4. Noah Mills – The Canadian model and actor has been a prominent figure in the fashion industry, working with brands like Dolce & Gabbana and Tommy Hilfiger. His acting career includes roles in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Sex and the City 2.

5. Hrithik Roshan – Often called the "Greek God of Bollywood," Hrithik Roshan has consistently been ranked among the most handsome men in the world. His latest project, the Netflix docu-series The Roshans, gives an inside look at his family and career.

6. Justin Trudeau – The Canadian Prime Minister makes the list once again, admired for his youthful charm and public appeal. Known for his leadership and charisma, Trudeau has been a popular figure both in politics and global media.

7. Chris Evans – Best known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Evans remains one of Hollywood's most beloved actors. His classic good looks and engaging performances continue to make him a fan favorite.

8. Henry Cavill – The British star, famous for his roles as Superman and Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, has captivated audiences with his rugged charm. Fans eagerly await his next big project after his departure from the DC Universe.

9. Tom Cruise – The Hollywood icon has defied age with his youthful looks and high-energy performances. His Mission: Impossible films have cemented his reputation as one of the greatest action stars in history.

10. Bradley Cooper – An Oscar-nominated actor, Cooper has starred in critically acclaimed films like American Sniper, Silver Linings Playbook, and A Star Is Born. His performances and classic charm continue to impress audiences worldwide.

V's recognition at the top of this list highlights the increasing global influence of K-pop. His fans, known as ARMY, have flooded social media with congratulatory messages, celebrating his latest achievement.