BTS Takes Home 8, TXT Bags 2 at 35th Japan Gold Disc Awards 2021

BTS has walked away with eight awards at the 35th Japan Gold Disc Awards. The winners were announced by the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) on Monday,15 March.

The Bangtan Boys has bagged Best Asian Artist award for the third consecutive year in a row apart from winning Best Music Video of the Year (Asia) and Best Album of the Year (Asia) among other honours.

The boy group's last year's hit track 'Dynamite' earned three awards that include Best Song of the Year by Download (Asia). TXT has won two awards. It bagged Best New Artist of the Year (Asia) and won an award in Best 3 New Artists category with Stray Kids bagging one.

Seventeen's '24H' has earned an award in Best 3 Albums (Asia) category with BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7', and 'Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey 'bagging the other two.

Acceptance Speeches

In its acceptance speech, the BTS thanked the fans for showering love and support, always. "We have won the "Best Asian Artist" award for the third consecutive year. Thank you ARMY for always giving us a lot of love and support. We would also like to express our gratitude to Bang Si Hyuk PD and the Big Hit staff who have always been working hard to help us release good music and show great performances." KpopStarz quotes the group as saying.

The Seventeen group assured to give its best. "We are much honored to receive this very prestigious award. We are very grateful to all of those who love SEVENTEEN's music. Thank you very much! This album "24H" was made with the message, "SEVENTEEN is always with CARAT (SEVENTEEN's fan club)." We will continue to do our best to become the group that can impress everyone with better music." it said in the acceptance speech.

Whereas TXT said that it was an honour to bag New Artist of the Year Award since it can only be won once in a lifetime. The group thanked the Japanese fans while apologising for unable to meet them due to the pandemic.