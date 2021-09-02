BTS In The SOOP Returns with Season 2 in October

BTS in The SOOP is returning with the second season in October. The official confirmation has come from the social media account of the travel reality series.

All the speculations about a new season of this new reality show have come to rest with the announcement. BTS Army is now overjoyed with the news. Social networking sites are getting flooded with their messages about it.

On September 2, the official Twitter page of In The SOOP posted a tweet announcing the return of this travel reality series with a second season. The tweet read: "In The SOOP BTS version Season 2 coming soon in October."

The Twitter post quickly captured the attention of many netizens, and they shared their excitement in the comment section. The messages ranged from "This is the best thing ever" and "This iconic moment" to "Suddenly all my life problems are gone".

How to Watch BTS In The SOOP?

Meanwhile, some netizens revealed that they did not get a chance to watch the first season yet because they do not know where to watch it. So, here is the streaming details of this reality series:

The program will premiere on JTBC in October, and the extended version will be available on Weverse. However, the content needs to be purchased. The people who watch the show on Weverse will be treated with some behind-the-scenes clips weekly.

In The SOOP spoilers from BTS Members

ARMYs were already speculating about the second season of this travel reality show because the BTS members were spilling some details with them during live interactions.

At first, Jimin spoke about it during a live broadcast. The K-pop idol revealed that the boy band is preparing something special for the fans, and it could be released in the upcoming months.

"Spoilers? The things we are working on now won't be released soon. At least it will take about 2, 3, and 4 months before the release," he said.

Team leader RM also dropped a hint by posting several photos that are likely from the second season of this travel reality show.