BTS Shares Army Membership Renewal Details: Types, Procedure, Benefits, and More

BSBTS members -- RM, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, V, Jin, and Jungkook -- came together to announce the Army Membership Renewal details for this year. They showcased a relaxed side of themselves as they greeted their fan club members and informed them about the membership renewal kit.

The K-pop idols left a personal message to their millions of followers on Weverse by posting a video with some details about the membership renewal. The seven-member group revealed that they are introducing a new concept this year.

BTS members then teased that they prepared several photos and clips for the official fan club members. They said the Army could sign up for the membership renewal on Weverse shop.

Here is the Complete Message:

Hello, We are BTS. Our Army, how are you doing? We are sure you all are curious to know why we are here today? We are here to tell you that we have renewed the Army Membership kit. It feels like yesterday that we recruited you as Army members, and you are sad to leave soon. Aren't you? Don't be sad. The Army Membership is not a company anymore. We are introducing a new concept this year. Let's see what it is about together. For this Army Membership, we want to show you the comfortable and relaxed side of us. We have prepared lots of photos and clips too. Aren't you excited? You can signup for this exciting Army Membership on Weverse shop. Please check the notice on Weverse for more details.

Global Official Fanclub Army Membership Renewal Details 2022:

Types of Membership and Costs

The Army Membership is available to purchase only on Weverse. They are two types of membership cards available for renewal -- Army Membership and Army Membership: Merch Pack.

Army Membership costs the US $ 22, and the Army Membership: Merch Pack is available at US$ 150.

Benefits