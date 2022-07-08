BTS Shares Army Membership Renewal Details: Types, Procedure, Benefits, and More

BSBTS members -- RM, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, V, Jin, and Jungkook -- came together to announce the Army Membership Renewal details for this year. They showcased a relaxed side of themselves as they greeted their fan club members and informed them about the membership renewal kit.
The K-pop idols left a personal message to their millions of followers on Weverse by posting a video with some details about the membership renewal. The seven-member group revealed that they are introducing a new concept this year.
BTS members then teased that they prepared several photos and clips for the official fan club members. They said the Army could sign up for the membership renewal on Weverse shop.
Here is the Complete Message:
Global Official Fanclub Army Membership Renewal Details 2022:
Types of Membership and Costs
- The Army Membership is available to purchase only on Weverse. They are two types of membership cards available for renewal -- Army Membership and Army Membership: Merch Pack.
- Army Membership costs the US $ 22, and the Army Membership: Merch Pack is available at US$ 150.
Benefits
- Both the membership comes with a digital membership card. The cards also provide cardholders an opportunity to buy official member-only BTS products. The membership card holders can also enjoy various benefits of purchasing BTS content through Weverse shop.
- The Army Membership card holders can participate in raffles and pre-book the concerts of this boy band. They have the opportunity to apply to attend the music shows that feature the seven-member group. They can access exclusive content of the K-pop idols, like photos, videos, and sound clips, on BTS Weverse.
- They have a chance to get special Rhythm Hive Membership rewards, the opportunity to purchase a membership kit and apply for participation in any online and offline BTS events.
- The Merch Pack Membership card holders can grab the opportunity to get four specially packed merch boxes.