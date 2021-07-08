BTS members -- RM, Suga, Jimin, Jin, V, Jungkook, and J-Hope -- are returning to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, after eight months. The young Korean heartthrobs are preparing for a double appearance on the American talk show next week with some exciting performances.

Show host Fallon shared the news with music lovers across the globe on Twitter with a teaser on July 7. According to the tweet, the South Korean boy band members are preparing for a two-day musical event next week. They will appear on the show on July 13 and 14 with special performances for their fans.

Here are All the Details about the Two-Night Event:

On July 13, RM and the team will focus on the US television debut of their new song, Permission To Dance. After their performance, they will chat with the late-night show host about their new single and the plans for the band. The followers of this seven-member boy group can look forward to some exciting news from the band members during the show.

On July 14, the K-pop idols will perform their latest hit Butter, the second English-language song. The single has been steadily taking the top position of Billboard's Hot 100 Chart for the last six weeks.

Will Jimin and Friends Announce the Band's Next Concert Date Next Week?

NBC has revealed that the young Korean heartthrobs will discuss what's new for the band with Fallon on the first day of their appearance. Their followers worldwide are now curious to know if they will announce their concert dates on Tuesday.

"@BTS_twt is back with Permission to Dance (virtually) and may announce new concert dates. I'm all sorts of excited with open mouth and tightly-closed eyes," a fan of the boy band wrote.

However, a few fans, like Teonna, feel that it's not safe to organize a world tour now. "I hope they don't. It's not safe yet. Not in the US. Not in Canada. Not anywhere. The cases are spiking up again with the new strain. This is why it's safe for them to wait until next year. By then, hopefully, every country will have access to vaccines", the Twitter user stated.

When and How to Watch BTS on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Live Online?

The American late-night show will introduce the young Korean heartthrobs as its guests on Tuesday night. Fans of this K-pop band can watch the live performances of their favorite music band on NBC for two consecutive nights -- July 13 and 14 -- from 11.35 pm EST (12.30 pm KST). Music lovers from around the world can also enjoy their performances live online here.