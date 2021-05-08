BTS Remains Undisputed King, NCT, Seventeen Retain Its Positions; Highlight Lands in Top 5 List

BTS has continued to remain the undisputed king in the boy group brand reputation rankings. For the 36 month in a row, the septet has occupied the top position in the monthly list released by the Korean Business Research Institute. It means the boy group has held on to the numero uno position for the last three years.

In May, BTS has scored a brand reputation index of 13,630,137. Compared to the previous month, the numbers have dipped. In April, it had earned 15,938,202 and in March the septet had garnered 10,922,131.

NCT and Seventeen have held on to their second and third spots, respectively. While the former has a brand index value of 3,482,324 (3,574,966 in April) and 3,215,092 (3,354,205 in April).

However, the fourth place in the list has gone to Highlight, which has seen a stunning 3,550.27 percent rise in its brand index reputation index by scoring 2,902,185. Shinee is in fifth place with a brand index value of 2,149,564.

Exo narrowly missed out to find a place in the top five list of boy brand index reputation rankings. It scored 2,108,791, just 40,773 lesser than Shinee. ONF and ASTRO are in the seventh and eighth positions with a brand index reputation of 1,746,799 and 1,661,422, respectively.

It is followed by The BOYZ (1,415,035) and NUÉST (1,408,594).

Check out the top 30 Ranking List:

The Korean Business Research Institute comes up with a comprehensive report on brand reputation based on media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community indexes of the popular Korean stars using big data.