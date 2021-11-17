BTS to Perform on The Late Late Show with James Corden: Streaming Details and More

BTS members -- RM, Suga, V, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, and J-Hope -- will return on The Late Late Show with James Corden next week. They will visit the studio and perform their latest hit song, Permission to Dance, this time. The K-pop idols will also participate in an interview with show host James Corden. The Bangtan Boys are visiting the studio in the US for the first time in nearly two years.

Their last studio appearance was in January 2020 for performing the song Black Swan. Last November, the K-pop idols appeared in the talk show through a video interview. At that time, they performed Dynamite and Life Goes On from Korea.

CBS shared details of the seven-member boy group's appearance on the hit talk show through its official Twitter handle.

"Permission to celebrate: GRANTED. At long last, @bts_twt returns to The #LateLateShow on November 23rd for an in-studio chat and performance of "Permission To Dance"! It's been nearly two years since we've been together in person and we can't wait for the reunion!" the tweet read.

How to Watch BTS Performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden?

CBS will broadcast BTS performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on November 23 at 12.37 am PST ( November 24, 5.37 pm KST). Music lovers can tune in to the broadcasting channel or stream it on the official website. K-pop fans from various parts of the world can also watch the American talk show on CBS All Access or Fubo TV. Since the streaming is only available to subscribers, people can opt for a free trial to watch the Bangtan Boys in action for free.

On November 23, the Korean heartthrobs might be a part of the Grammy Awards 2022 nominations live streaming event. The K-pop idols are also gearing up for their performance during the American Music Awards 2021 collaboration with Megan Thee.