BTS Leader RM Refuses to Apologize Over 'Bad Religion' Controversy and Islamophobia Charges

Singer RM, the lead vocalist of the renowned South Korean pop group BTS, has declined to offer an apology following accusations of Islamophobia from online users. RM, also known by his birth name Kim Namjoon, communicated during an interaction with fans on Weverse that he had recently shared a song and had no intention to harm anyone's sentiments. He urged his fans to have faith in his statement.

RM further explained that he was merely expressing the truth and wasn't making an apology.

"Okay guys I know what you are talking about. You just keep telling me that I insulted a religion but I didn't. There was no any intention or like purpose to insult a religion. I respect every belief and every religion that's all I could say. So please don't. I know what's going on in my Instagram, I can see. But I never...there was no such any purpose or at least one percent of my heart or intention to insult a religion okay? Guys (shakes his head), it's a song, okay? I am not apologising, I am just saying," Kim Namjoon said.

RM asserted that he only means to express his truth and said, "Please a word is a word, believe my words from myself, not just guessing, pretending and assuming, okay? I know I can't, I know my limits, even if I am telling my truth, I know I can't convince and persuade every people. Maybe some people would think of me like, 'Oh no you still lie. You had that intention and purpose to insult', which I didn't, I never. Guys, I understand what you are saying but I just can't lie to you. I am just being honest."

"I am fine, there are no problems. But I heard that there are some problems and the noise is all around. So I just had to say about that because some people keep chatting with me about that," he added.

For those unfamiliar with the situation, some time ago RM shared the song "Bad Religion" by Frank Ocean, which caught attention due to its lyrics and led some to label RM as Islamophobic. This occurrence has gained traction on social media, resulting in requests for RM to apologize.

On professional front BTS is currently on a hiatus. However, three members, Jungkook, Jimin, and BTS V aka Taehyung have all made their solo debut.