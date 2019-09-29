BTS member J-Hope has dropped his new collaboration with American singer Becky G, titled "Chicken Noodle Soup." The song has gone viral to make and break records as well as launch the now running "CNS" or "Chicken Noodle Soup" challenge.

Shortly after its release, "Chicken Noodle Soup" topped the iTunes songs charts in 69 countries, including Canada, France, Mexico, Brazil, and more, Allkpop reported. J-Hope also became the second South Korean artist to top the United States iTunes charts next to PSY and his monster hit "Gangnam Style".

The collaboration, which was hotly anticipated by fans since June this year, has also paved way to a new dance challenge that has quickly become a huge craze on the internet. The main step in the entire choreography to the song features a hip-hop version of the chicken dance, which has J-Hope and Becky G extending their elbows out, bending their legs, and moving their arms up and down as if to imitate the movements of a chicken.

The challenge started when J-Hope shared a photo of himself re-creating the choreography for "Chicken Noodle Soup" on TikTok. Since then, many have followed suit and have posted their own version of the dance with the hashtag #CNSChallenge.

The #CNSChallenge is the latest dance challenge that is inspired by a hit song. Last year, Drake's "In My Feelings" launched the titular dance challenge, with celebrities such a Will Smith, Millie Bobby Brown, Dua Lipa, Shay Mitchell, and Sterling K. Brown participating.

J-Hope and Becky G's new track is actually a remake of the original hit song "Chicken Noodle Song", which was first released by Webstar and Young B in 2006. For their take on the song, J-Hope actively participated in many aspects of the production, including styling for the music video, the clothing and accessories, track cover art, and more.

Becky G first hinted at a collaboration with BTS earlier this year. J-Hope was also spotted in Los Angeles, California in August and around the same time Becky G posted on social media that she received snacks and chips from Korean, furthering speculations that the two were working on a project together.

This week, she also posted a cryptic message on Twitter wherein she tagged "#BeckyHasAnotherSecret". BTS responded to this tweet with, "I have a secret, too" leading fans to speculate that a new collaborative track is set to drop soon.