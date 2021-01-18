Blackpink's Jennie, BTS' Jimin Top Brand Reputation Rankings for January

Blackpink's Jennie has occupied the numero uno spot in the monthly Idol Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings for the month of January. She is followed by Arin and Jisoo.
In the list released by the Korean Business Research Institute, Jennie is at the top place with a brand reputation index of 2,855,331. 'Solo', 'YouTube' and 'Instagram' are the high-ranking phrases associated with her. In addition to it, words such as 'alluring', 'open' and 'sexy' are the highest-ranking related terms.
Arin from Oh My Girl has earned the second spot in the monthly rankings. She has earned the brand reputation index of 2,415,960. Whereas Blackpink's Jisoo has secured third place with an index of 2,405,932.
(G)I-DLE's Soyeon and Yuqi are in the fourth and fifth places, respectively. Check out the top 30 rankings:
Boy Member Brand Reputation:
BTS's Jimin has topped the list for the 25 consecutive time in a row. He has scored a brand reputation index of 6,733,150 for January.' Christmas Love', 'Jungin', 'I'm sorry,' and 'Filter' are the high-ranking phrases associated with him. 'chosen,' 'gift,' and 'join' are present in his high-ranking related terms.
BTS's V has seen a rise in his rankings as he occupied the second place with a brand reputation index of 6,305,855, a 13.56 percent rise in his score compared to the previous month.
Surprisingly, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo has landed in third place with an astounding 66.88 increase in his brand reputation index. He has scored a brand reputation index of 6,303,509 for the month of January.
|Top 30 Female Idol Ranking
|Top 30 Male Idol Ranking
|Blackpink's Jennie
Oh My Girl's Arin
Blackpink's Jisoo
(G)I-DLE's Soyeon
(G)I-DLE's Yuqi
MAMAMOO's Hwasa
BLACKPINK's Rosé
BLACKPINK's Lisa
TWICE's Sana
TWICE's Nayeon
APRIL's Naeun
TWICE's Momo
Girls' Generation's Taeyeon
MOMOLAND's Nancy
LOONA's Chuu
aespa's Karina
(G)I-DLE's Soojin
IZ*ONE's Jang Won Young
(G)I-DLE's Miyeon
aespa's Winter
(G)I-DLE's Shuhua
(G)I-DLE's Minnie
Red Velvet's Joy
TWICE's Mina
Red Velvet's Irene
TWICE's Dahyun
Oh My Girl's Jiho
Oh My Girl's Hyojung
TWICE's Jihyo
Oh My Girl's YooA
|BTS's Jimin
BTS's V
ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo
BTS's Jungkook
BTS' Suga
BTS's Jin
BTS's RM
TVXQ's Yunho
BTS's J-Hope
Highlight's Yang Yoseob
EXO's Baekhyun
Super Junior's Sungmin
AB6IX's Lee Dae Hwi
AB6IX's Park Woo Jin
AB6IX's Kim Dong Hyun
AB6IX's Jeon Woong
EXO's Kai
NCT's Jaehyun
NCT's Jungwoo
VIXX's Ravi
TXT's Soobin
TXT's Yeonjun
NCT's Doyoung
NCT's Mark
TXT's Beomgyu
SHINee's Taemin
The Boyz's Hyunjae
NCT's Haechan
TXT's Taehyun
NCT's Jeno