Blackpink's Jennie, BTS' Jimin Top Brand Reputation Rankings for January

Blackpink's Jennie has occupied the numero uno spot in the monthly Idol Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings for the month of January. She is followed by Arin and Jisoo.

In the list released by the Korean Business Research Institute, Jennie is at the top place with a brand reputation index of 2,855,331. 'Solo', 'YouTube' and 'Instagram' are the high-ranking phrases associated with her. In addition to it, words such as 'alluring', 'open' and 'sexy' are the highest-ranking related terms.

Arin from Oh My Girl has earned the second spot in the monthly rankings. She has earned the brand reputation index of 2,415,960. Whereas Blackpink's Jisoo has secured third place with an index of 2,405,932.

(G)I-DLE's Soyeon and Yuqi are in the fourth and fifth places, respectively. Check out the top 30 rankings:

Boy Member Brand Reputation:

BTS's Jimin has topped the list for the 25 consecutive time in a row. He has scored a brand reputation index of 6,733,150 for January.' Christmas Love', 'Jungin', 'I'm sorry,' and 'Filter' are the high-ranking phrases associated with him. 'chosen,' 'gift,' and 'join' are present in his high-ranking related terms.

BTS's V has seen a rise in his rankings as he occupied the second place with a brand reputation index of 6,305,855, a 13.56 percent rise in his score compared to the previous month.

Surprisingly, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo has landed in third place with an astounding 66.88 increase in his brand reputation index. He has scored a brand reputation index of 6,303,509 for the month of January.