The BLACKPINK will meet the BLINKS [Fans] after nearly one year through their first online concert The Show. Here is everything you need to know about the concert from live streaming details to date and subscription to watch BLACKPINK perform.

The concert titled The Show will be livestreamed on December 27 at 2 PM KST, 12 AM EST, and 9 PM PST. But it is a paid show and will be streamed on BLACKPINK's YouTube channel. One needs to have the membership subscription to watch the concert. If you don't have the membership yet, here is what you need to do.

How to Buy Tickets?

The membership drive has started on Dec. 2 to watch the show on desktop and mobile devices. Those interested can click on the join option on BLACKPINK's YouTube channel. The standard package is available at $29.99 and gives access to livestream, rebroadcast and custom emojis. Fans can watch behind-the scenes from the concert in addition to livestreaming, rebroadcast and emoji options if they opt for $39.99 package.

How to Win Prizes?

The channel also has a section My Tag Event. By clicking on it, members can stand a chance to win a signed BLACKPINK CD and an adidas jacket. The group will take action if anyone is found to be distributing unauthorized content of the concert.

BLACKPINK has teamed up with the YouTube Music for The Show, the group's first livestream concert. The Kpop girl group will be meeting the BLINKS online two months after releasing their recent album titled The Album.

The group is said to be performing songs from their debut album too. This show is a way of the group to thank BLINKs for supporting them from the beginning. "We wanted to end the year with something very special for our Blinks who have been waiting so patiently for us," said BLACKPINK in a press statement.

Watch the trailer of The Show: