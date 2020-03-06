BTS and BLACKPINK were announced today as the most-streamed K-pop male & female artists from Spotify Awards held in Mexico on March 5 The award show was entirely based on user-generated data from their listeners. There were around 60 artists nominated for 12 main categories for Spotify Awards.

Various superstar nominees like Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Karol G performed at the show yesterday night. BTS and BLACKPINK became the first non-English top most-streamed group of the year who gained fame globally in recent years.

BTS and BLACKPINK in recent news

BTS boys were recently in news for cancelling their shows in Seoul, the capital city of South Korea due to coronavirus outbreak. There were four shows scheduled on April 11, 12, 18 and 19 at the Olympic Stadium that has been cancelled now. On 26th January BTS performed at 62 Annual granny awards and became the first Korean pop group to do so.

The BLACKPINK girl group are in the rumours that they might be collaborating with Lady Gaga on her new album. The agency of the group of four girls, YG Entertainment clarified in a statement, "The group is working on a lot of projects. It is difficult to confirm this information at this point, so please wait for the official announcement." The group that was formed in Seoul, have won every award that they were nominated for in the year 2019.

Here is how Netizens are reacting on last night award show