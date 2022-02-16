BTS Announces Permission To Dance On Stage - Seoul Concert Details; Everything to Know

BTS members -- RM, Suga, Jimin, Jin, V, J-hope, and Jungkook -- are getting ready to be back on stage with a three-day event in March. The K-pop idols have announced the details of their upcoming online and offline concert, titled Permission To Dance On Stage - Seoul. It is been nearly three years since the boy group held their first in-person solo concert in South Korea. K-pop fans from various parts of the world can enjoy the live show online.

Big Hit Music released all the details of this musical event on a fan community app called Weverse. The agency revealed that this music event can be enjoyed by music lovers in South Korea and other parts of the world at the same time from wherever they are. It will be the first event by the seven-member boy band in Seoul after the concert, titled BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself the Final, in October 2019.

Here is Everything to Know About the Upcoming Solo Concert by BTS:

Date, Time, and Venue - The BTS Permission To Dance On Stage - Seoul Concert will kickstart from the Olympic Stadium in Seoul on March 10 as an offline concert. The next live event will be held on March 12 as an online stage show, and the last day of the three-day concert will be held as an offline event on March 13. On March 10 and 13, the offline concerts will be streamed live online. The live concert of March 12 will be streamed around the world through selected movie theatres.

Ticket Sales - All the details about the ticket sales will be available on Weverse in the upcoming days. Big Hit Music revealed that the guidelines on how to buy tickets for the three-day event will be shared through Weverse on a later date.

Watch the Promo of BTS Permission To Dance On Stage - Seoul Concert Below:

The online and offline concert news came hours after Big Hit Music announced that BTS member V tested positive for Covid-19. The agency released an official statement updating about the K-pop idol's health. According to the record label, the singer visited the hospital on Tuesday after experiencing a mild fever and sore throat.

Currently, the BTS member is not experiencing any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat. He has completed two rounds of Covid-19 vaccinations and is undergoing home treatments.

The Complete Statement by Big Hit Music is as below: