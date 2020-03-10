British bombshell Demi Rose has left fans surprised with her latest eye-popping Instagram update. The diva has created much buzz with the photo in which she is seen wearing a revealing leopard-print swimsuit flaunting her massive assets.

The British model has left no stone unturned this time to make her fans go gaga over her sexy figure. The diva is known for her curvaceous body and Kim Kardashian-like hourglass figure on social media. The diva is at present one of the most-followed modelling celebrities on Instagram. She has a massive list of fans following her on the social networking platform which is precisely over 13.3 million.

Demi's latest photo has made heads turn

The latest Instagram picture of Demi has made heads turn on the social platform garnering more than 680,000 views and likes within a short span of time since it was uploaded. Several fans lauded her sultry looks in the photo flooding the comment section with messages to admire her beauty and hotness.

One of her fans said that Demi looked like an angel on earth, another teased the diva by asking her to marry while one of her fellow models Abigail Ratchford told her that it was her new favourite picture of Demi Rose.

Moreover, this isn't the first time Demi flaunted her assets in a see-through outfit. The Playboy model had earlier donned several hot revealing and eye-popping outfits that had taken over fans on the internet. Her hot and sexy posts often leave her fans wanting more. From donning hot swimsuits to going topless and nude on social media platforms, Demi can handle it all.

Demi, who was linked with Tyga, the famous rapper and ex-beau of model Kylie Jenner, rose to fame after her break-up with the star. The duo dated one another not for a very long time. Demi seems to be unstoppable when it comes to sporting daring looks. She is a stunner, who has garnered much attention from her fans on social media lately.