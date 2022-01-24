Brooklyn Man in Traditional Jewish Dress Randomly Attacked while Walking on Street

A man clad in traditional Jewish garb was randomly attacked in Brooklyn over the weekend, authorities noted. The 21-year-old victim is said to have been wearing Hasidic garments. The incident took place when the man, whose identity is not clear, was walking at Troy Avenue and Carroll Street in Crown Heights around 1:20 am on Saturday, January 22.

The suspect is said to have approached him from across the street and punched him in the nose, according to the police. The attacker didn't say a word during the attack and fled the scene thereafter. The victim was treated for minor injuries at the scene, according to the police.

The attacker didn't say a word during the assault

The suspect was seen walking on the sidewalk past a yellow school bus for Beis Chaya Mushka, a girls' high school located at that intersection. The incident is under investigation. The identity of the suspect is not known at the moment.

The victim was dressed in traditional Hasidic garments

Police are now seeking the public's help in identifying the attacker. "WANTED for HATE CRIME: On 1/22/22 @ 1:20 AM, vicinity of Troy Ave & Carroll St @NYPD71PCT the individual walked across the street and assaulted a 21-year-old male walking dressed in traditional Hassidic garments Any info call us @ 800-577-TIPS or DM NYPDTips Reward up to $3500," a statement by the NYPD said.

The assault is being investigated by the NYPD's Hate Crimes Unit.

The incident comes days after a Brooklyn woman was caught on camera hurling anti-Semitic threats to three Jewish kids. "Hitler should have killed you all," the woman shouted before spitting on an 8-year-old boy and walking away on a Marine Park street lined with private homes last week.