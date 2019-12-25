A group of muggers launched a brutal assault on two men in the Bronx on Tuesday, violently thrashing them, to make away with just $1. The attack that occurred at around 1:25 am in the Morrisania section of the Bronx was captured on a surveillance camera and confirmed by authorities.

Two Victims

According to the police, the muggers approached the two intended victims outside a McDonald's on Third Avenue near East 163rd Street in Morrisania at around 1:25 am on Christmas Eve. The victims—two men of ages 60 and 29—were walking along when a suspect caught them off-guard and demanded them to hand over their belongings.

In the video, a suspect can be seen grabbing one of the victims by his sweatshirt and violently swinging him till he lost control and was on the ground. Following this, the victim was mercilessly kicked and stomped upon.

If this wasn't enough, the suspect then threw a barrage of punches at the victim, only for two more muggers to join in on the violent assault. The video also showed that one of the suspects stamping upon the man, as another member of the band of muggers was preparing to assault the victim with a trash can.

A payday of $1

Despite their violent 'efforts', the group of suspects managed to make away with just $1. The younger victim was not grievously injured and is said to have refused treatment. However, the older victim was critically injured. He was rushed to Lincoln Hospital for immediate treatment. The suspects have not been apprehended yet and are still at large.

NYPD seeks public's help

The New York Police Department (NYPD) took to its official 'Crime Stoppers' handle and tweeted the footage of the incident. It has sought the public's aid in apprehending the suspects and has announced a reward of $2500.