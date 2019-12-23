A 33-years-old man from Manhattan, who was let go after being arrested and arraigned for committing arson at Yeshiva University on Saturday, found himself in the clutches of law again for trespassing less than twenty-four hours after he was free under supervised release.

Peter Weyand, was picked up by the New York City police at around 11:30 pm on Sunday for trespassing into a backyard in Staten Island. He allegedly smashed the fence of a backyard and unlawfully entered it. This is Weynad's third run-in with the law this month.

Arson at Yeshiva University

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Weynad had broken into the Schottenstein Residence Hall at Yeshiva University. Using the matches meant for a Hanukkah menorah, he set three fires within the dorm. The firebug was caught on surveillance camera, and footage showed him kicking down a glass door in order to gain entry into the all-female dormitory.

Firefighters were hailed at 3:50 am to douse the blaze. The loss was limited to a few rolls of toilet paper, a computer, a box of refills of hand sanitizer inside a closet, and a computer. Weyand was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and trespassing. However, he was released on Sunday afternoon without bail.

The New York Police has ruled out the possibility of this being a hate crime for the time being in a tweet through its official handle.

Threatened a housemate with knife

On December 5, Weyand was arrested and charged with harassment and misdemeanor menacing after he pulled a pocket knife on a housemate. A quarrel had broken out between the two over loud music at the apartment in Bushwick Ave. near Hart St. in Brooklyn. Following this, Weyand threatened him with the weapon.

According to police authorities, after the housemate had barricaded himself inside the room, Weynad is said to have intimidated him by saying, "Here, piggy, piggy, piggy." The case is pending in Brooklyn Criminal Court.