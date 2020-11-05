A Bronx man, who had kidnapped his girlfriend in Manhattan, held her captive for days, raped her repeatedly and threatened to kill her 7-year-old son because she had been unfaithful, was arrested on Tuesday, authorities said. The man even physically abused his girlfriend for days and also broke her jaw.

According to police, Aquilino Torres, 26, learnt that his girlfriend had been dating someone else since summer and decided to teach her a lesson for being unfaithful. Torres had planned everything in advance, including booking a motel room, where he held the woman and her son captive for days after kidnapping them, police said.

Boyfriend or Criminal

According to a criminal complaint, the horror for the woman and her son began on October 5 after Torres learnt that she had been dating another man. Torres threatened the woman of killing her son and took them to a Bronx motel. "If you don't come with me, I'll kill your son," he told the woman, according to the criminal complaint.

Torres allegedly held them captive in the motel room where he beat the woman and her son, prosecutors claim. "I'm gonna be like the shirt on your back. No matter where you go, I'll find you," he allegedly said.

After the child fell asleep, he dragged the woman to the bathroom and started hitting her in the face till she started bleeding her. Torres allegedly also forced her to have sex with him after that, according to the complaint.

The next day, Torres put the mother and son in an Uber and took them to a Washington Heights apartment, where he allegedly held them captive for five days. He continued his torture and sexual abuse on her there too. He also tied the woman's hands to a bed frame using string and said that he would kill her if she tried to run, according to prosecutors.

Horrifying Experience

Torres locked the two in the room and left and only to return the next day. He once again raped the woman, this time under the influence of cocaine. The woman by that time was badly wounded. However, she managed to escape from the apartment after Torres left the place for a brief time and somehow reached a hospital.

She was admitted to the hospital where she required surgery for a broken jaw. Unable to find the woman after returning to the apartment Torres flooded her phone with disturbing messages, threatening to find her and to post a naked photo of her online.

However, hospital authorities informed police, following which officers tracked down Torres and arrested him. "The resiliency she and her son showed is commendable, and as a result of their heroic actions, Torres will now face justice," FBI Assistant Director William Sweeney Jr. said. Torres now faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for the disturbing kidnapping last month, acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said.