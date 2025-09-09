Broken Arrow Man Arrested for Hiring Hitman to Kill Homebuyers Who Sued Him Over Bat Infestation

A Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, man was arrested for allegedly attempting to hire a hitman to assassinate a couple who sued him and won a $1 million settlement, for selling them a house that was infested with bats.

Keith Barton Cathey is now facing two counts of soliciting murder in the first degree, according to court records. Police took Barton into custody on September 4, after which he was released on $200,000 bond and ordered not to have any contact with the alleged targets of the plot.

Fritts Bought Their 'Dream Home' in 2015 from Cathey But Found it to be was Infested with Bats

Sheryl Fritts, who, along with husband Mike, purchased her "dream home" from Cathey in 2015. However, they soon found what they thought were bedbugs, only to realize the insects were in fact bat bugs, after which the Fritts were shocked to find hundreds of bats living in their walls.

The home's insulation and drywall turned out to be soaked through with bat guano, and required the pair to replace the outside brickwork and strip the entire second floor interior down to the studs, Sheryl said at the time. An inspection prior to the purchase came up clear, and Cathey never disclosed the issue, according to the couple.

'I'd Give $100K to Have Those People Killed'

A probable cause affidavit obtained by Tulsa CBS affiliate KOTV says an informant told police that Cathey had asked him if he knew anyone who could execute the Fritts.

"These people sued me 4 years after I sold my f***ing house, they got bats in their house," Cathay allegedly said. "... If you know a hitman, I'd give $100,000 to have those people killed. I'm not even joking."

Cathey told the unidentified individual that he "can't find a hitman to save my life... I've even asked some homeless people," following up with a plea for the contact to do the deed himself. "I'll even take you and drop you off," Cathay said, according to the affidavit.

Fritts Won a $1 Million Settlement in Suit Against Cathey

The Fritts won a $526,000 jury verdict in the lawsuit against Cathey over the infested house he sold them. With costs and fees, the settlement exceeded $1 million. Cathay was arrested on September 4 and freed the same day. He is due to be arraigned in court on September 11 at 9 a.m.