Brittiny Lopez Murray: Ex-Florida 'Rookie of the Year' Teacher Avoids Jail Time Over Sexual Relationship with Her Former 14-Year-Old Student

A former teacher at a South Florida middle school who was arrested for having sex with a 14-year-old former student more than two years ago pleaded guilty to multiple charges Wednesday.

Brittiny Lopez-Murray, 33, entered a guilty plea to six charges, including lewd and lascivious battery, lewd and lascivious molestation of a child and electronic transmission harmful to minors, as reported by NBC Miami.

In exchange, she was sentenced to two years of community control plus 10 years of probation, must register as a sex offender and must attend a program for mental disorder sex offenders. Prosecutors said the plea deal was approved by the victim's family.

Lopez-Murray was Arrested After the Victim's Father Saw Photos of Her 'Exposed Breasts and Vagina' on Son's Phone

As previously reported, Lopez-Murray was a drama teacher at Hialeah Middle School when she was arrested in October 2021. She had previously been named "rookie teacher of the year" in 2017.

A police report said Lopez-Murray started the relationship with the teenager in August 2021. The teen had been her student when he attended Hialeah Middle School, but was in high school at the time of the encounters.

The arrest came after the teenage victim's sister became suspicious of his brother's on his phone and when she managed to get his phone, she saw "explicit text messages and photos" exchanged between the teen and Lopez-Murray.

The boy's father later saw the phone and that the teacher had sent the boy photos of her "exposed breasts and vagina." In the text messages, the pair talked about "how much they enjoyed the sex with each other."

Lopez-Murray and the Victim Had Multiple Sexual Encounters in Her Car

The boy was interviewed by Hialeah police and told investigators Lopez-Murray sent him a text and they later met for coffee. He told police that led to multiple sex acts in her car, including in the parking lot at a mall and grocery store.

In some cases, she would pick him up from basketball practice, authorities said.