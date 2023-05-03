Brittany Brewer: Missing Oklahoma Teen Found Dead Along With Friend Ivy Webster Was Set to Represent Town at State Beauty Pageant

One of the missing teen girls found dead on a rural Oklahoma property alongside six others including a convicted sex offender, was set to represent her town at a state beauty pageant, her family said. Brittany Brewer, 16, who was reported missing along with Ivy Webster, 14, over the weekend.

The two teens were found inside a house in Henryetta, Oklahoma, on Monday alongside the body of sex offender Jesse McFadden and his family. McFadden, 39, was a registered sex offender who spent 16 years in prison for rape and was scheduled for trial Monday on charges of soliciting child porn, according to police.

Heartbroken Family

Brittany's father, Nathan, recalled the 16-year-old as an "outgoing person" in an interview, a day after her remains and those of her friend, 14-year-old Ivy, were found close to the town of Henryetta.

"She actually was selected to be Miss Henryetta at the [National American Miss pageant] in Tulsa. And now she ain't gonna make it because she's dead, she's gone," Nathan told News On 6's Kaitlyn Deggs.

In one of the photos of Brittany, the blonde youngster is seen beaming in front of a pageant poster while wearing a sash.

The devastated father revealed his daughter's aspirations to be a teacher or a veterinarian at a Monday night vigil.

"It's just a parent's worst nightmare, and I'm living it. I am just lost," he said.

Cops have been searching for Brittany and Ivy after authorities issued an Amber alert earlier on Monday.

Officials said Brittany and Ivy's bodies were found, while McFadden and his family were probably among the others, according to Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice.

According to the authorities, the girls were last seen with McFadden, a registered sex offender who was set to appear in court Monday on charges of soliciting child pornography.

Mystery Over Death Continues

According to Nathan, his daughter has previously spent the weekend with McFadden's family several times without any problems. The allegations that McFadden had sex with a minor in 2017 while he was in prison and using a smuggled phone were the basis for his trial on Monday.

The deaths are still under investigation by police, but a relative of four of the victims said they were found shot to death in various locations across the McFadden-owned property.

The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office reportedly notified Janette Mayo, 59, late on Monday that her daughter Holly Guess, 35, and her grandkids Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17, Michael James Mayo, 15, and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13, were the other four victims.

It is unclear if Brittany, Ivy, and McFadden also died from gunshot wounds.

McFadden has a criminal history and was found guilty of rape and larceny in Pittsburg County in 2004.

According to a post by Webster's grandmother, the two girls were scheduled to be back at their houses by 5 o'clock on Sunday, but they never returned.

"Asking for prayers right now!! My daughter called me at 11 pm last night letting me know my Granddaughter Ivy Webster (Cheney) has been missing," Shannon Boykin wrote after the girls went missing.

The 14-year-old's grandma posted pictures of her and pleaded with anyone with information to contact authorities.

Webster and Brewster's phones were going to voicemail, according to Boykin.

Fears increased when it was revealed that McFadden was due to appear in court on a child porn-related allegation Monday morning.

Webster's mother told Erin Christy of KJRH that the tracking service for her daughter had been switched off sometime on Sunday.

"She was unaware of McFadden's criminal history. She says it is extremely unlike her to not respond to text messages or calls," Christy wrote about her talk with Ivy's mom.