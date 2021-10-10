Britney's Got A 'Doggy': Sam Aghari Says His Gifted 'Doberman' Puppy Will Protect Girlfriend From 'Motherf****rs'

After winning the 13-year long battle of conservatorship against her father, pop sensation Britney Spears is enjoying her life to the fullest. Just hours after the Baby Want More Time singer's estranged father got suspended from controlling her estate, Spears posted a clip co-piloting a propeller plane alongside another professional. However, it's not about that. We are here to talk about the newest member of her family.

Yes, the diva has just welcomed a cute little Doberman she got from her caring and loving boyfriend Sam Aghari. And this isn't just a gift, according to Aghari, the little puppy is expected to hunt anyone with bad intentions for Spears and keep the love of his life safe. Moreover, Spears filmed her adorable beau as he gifted her the Dobie pup on Friday.

The cute video was later posted on Instagram by Aghari. "Surprised my fiancÃ© with our newest member to the Family â¤ï¸ Porsha," he captioned it.

Singer Spears has been making headlines ever since her conservatorship battle with Jamie Spears came to light. But she has always had Aghari by her side.

In the video, Aghari can be heard saying; "Her name is Porsha and she's meant to unconditionally love you and is going to be trained to protect you from any motherf***** that comes around you with bad intentions."

Spears looks stunning in a sexy red dress

Meanwhile, the Womanizer singer recently took to her Instagram account to flaunt her figure in a sexy red minidress. She shared a mirror selfie video clip on the social media platform where she is seen rocking the tiny outfit while touching her blonde locks to pose for a sultry look.

"I found my pretty little red dress and I felt like I was wearing pajamas but it's just a slip dress !!!! I doubt I would ever wear this out anywhere but it's fun to play!!! Here's two min of me in it ... even though I will probably never wear it again," and ended the message with three laughing emojis.

Spears and Aghari are buying a new house?

Reports also suggest that Spears and Sam are trying to get a new house, though they won't get on with the decision until the conservatorship is terminated. The next court hearing of Spears' conservatorship case will take place on November 12 and it will decide the fate of the pop singer, who has been dominated for years.