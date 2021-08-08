Britney Spears Posts Scandalous Video Denouncing Father Week After Posing Topless

Britney Spears has posted a controversial video on Instagram amid her battle for conservatorship with father Jamie Spears. In the video, Britney says that her life at present is way better. "Ok, I am sure a lot of you guys are wondering how I am doing and since the cat is out of the bag literally and you guys know my situation. I do wanna let you guys know things are way better than what I ever anticipated," Britney said in the scandalous video a week after posing topless for a racy photo on Instagram.

The singer-songwriter, who is fighting for her freedom, has requested a Los Angeles court to immediately suspend her father from the conservatorship. Britney has been struggling all her life for 'freedom' and is now reiterating her interest in having her father removed as conservator of her estate as soon as possible.

Britney, who rose to fame with songs like Baby One More Time (1999) and Oops!... I Did It Again (2000), delivered a 24-minute rebuke in open court denouncing her father Jamie's control over her life. She said that she was suffering from depression and lack of sleep.

Britney Reveals Her Favorite Miley Cyrus Song

The pop singer further revealed some of her lifestyle choices with her fans through the video. Britney, 39, said: "And here are a couple of questions you guys asked me apart from the drama and the conservatorship."

On being asked what's her favorite brand, Britney said that she loves to buy 'J Crew' clothes because they have outfits for both men and women. She also revealed that her favorite Miley Cyrus song is "We Can't stop."

"My favorite Myley Cyrus song is definitely 'We Can't stop' from the back of the day 'Really cool song'," the pop sensation said.

Recently, the self-proclaimed vanilla girl flaunted her tit**es on camera leaving fans' eyes popping. Britney, who is also called the Princess of Pop, is a mother to Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline. Her global success in the 90s with two of the best-selling albums made her the best-selling teenage artist of all time.

Is Britney Spears Joining X-rated OnlyFans?

Britney Spears' bold nude video post on Instagram has raised eyebrows. Some of her fans have even started wondering if she's hinting at joining the X-rated site OnlyFans. "I feel like she's gonna drop her OnlyFans account info any day now," wrote a fan on Britney's official Instagram account.

Britney Spears Topless Photo